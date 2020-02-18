"Brass Wallet," a Tough Self-Sterilizing Wallet, Now on Kickstarter!

Oshkosh, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The Brass Wallet is made from a high percentage of copper, a "pure alloy" that kills off germs without the need for disinfectant or sanitization practices. In just eight hours, germs are completely eliminated from the wallet and prevent transmission to your hands or clothes. While traditional leather or fabric wallets retain dirty, harmful germs from your hands and money, enjoy a cleaner, more sanitary experience with the new and innovative Brass Wallet.



The perfect wallet for those who suffer from mysophobia, professionals that require cleanliness, or anyone else tired of being exposed to a barrage of germs every day, the Brass Wallet also supports RFID protection for added security and protection of your debit or credit cards. Stylish, long-lasting, highly durable, the Brass Wallet can sustain recurrent, high-impact use and is made using recyclable materials that make it a great option for those environmentally conscious.



The first product from JabCo, the Brass Wallet solves the problem of transmitting germs for a new, clean experience. Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the Brass Wallet, including for costs related to production and shipping. The first models are expected to begin shipping to supporters worldwide in early May 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jabco/brass-wallet



Supporters around the world can show support by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a Brass Wallet at a discounted rate. Rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Brass Wallet

Created by the JabCo, the Brass Wallet is redefining sanitation and cleanliness with the wallet market for those concerned about germs and harmful bacteria.



