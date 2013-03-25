BrassCo Real Estate, Division of BrassCo Capital, Opens First Property Le 368, Offering a New Prestige Address from the Heart of Old Montreal

Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Located at 368 Notre-Dame West—right in the heart of Old Montreal. Building Le 368 is set to bring something new to an old and cherished space. From the inside and out, the renovation of the Le 368 historic building marks the first project to be owned and operated by BrassCo Real Estate, a part of BrassCo Capital. Expanding its scope beyond their roots in the IT industry, through the leadership of founder Karol Brassard BrassCo Capital has successfully added a modern touch to an edifice first constructed in 1869.



Le 368 is an exceptional and full-renovated historic building located in the epicenter of Old Montreal’s charm. Offering a unique location for business people, one not too far from the downtown area with nearby subway access, Le 368 promises a best of both worlds experience. While keeping the architectural integrity accompanied by classic feel and décor, Le 368 the New Prestige Address in Old Montreal with amenities including:



- Modern Elevator Access.

- Central air conditioning

- A new and restructured electrical system

- Fibre optics for optimal connections

- Secure Access and Noise Insulation.

- Offices for lease and immediate occupancy



Le368 offers an experience suited for technology and marketing companies as well as professional services such as law offices and accounting firms. Every floor of the building includes 4700 sq. ft of open space with access to other chic and boutique locations literally right across the street.



To create value has been BrassCo Capital’s goal from its very inception. This 5-story building should prove to be another remarkable expansion for BrassCo’s ambitions. Having already seen improved results since the recent acquisition of Gtechna, BrassCo and Karol Brassard has thrust itself toward other industries with a bang.