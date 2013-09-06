Braun Medical Device Company Intelligence Report - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- B Braun Melsungen AG (Braun) is a privately-owned global manufacturer of healthcare products for hospitals and the non-clinical sector and is based in Melsungen, Germany. The company's portfolio comprises over 30,000 products for intensive care units, anaesthesia and emergency care, extracorporeal blood treatment and surgical core procedures. The company also provides consultancy services for hospitals and patients, operates dialysis centres and provides professional training and education. Braun also has an OEM business, through which it provides a wide range of products and contract manufacturing services.
The Braun Medical Device Company Report provides a full review of the company's medical device activities, from its origins to its latest corporate activity, including mergers and acquisitions, agreements, divestitures and litigation. Sections are also included on products, corporate strategy and R&D.
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Whatever your interest or involvement, evaluating the performance, success, failures and developments of medical companies is critical. Espicom's Medical Device Company Reports have been regularly published for over 20 years, and these critically acclaimed and respected management reports provide a complete review of leading players in the field.
Key Benefits
Evaluate competitive threats
Maximise product and market opportunities
Identify collaborators and strategic partners
Understand the operating market environment
Benchmark your performance against competitors
Coverage Overview
Key contact information
Introduction to Braun and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Strategic Focus
The company's aims and its areas of focus
Financial Review
Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Product Overview
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches
Identifies the company's major competitors
Research and Development
How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
What alliances and agreements does Braun have and with whom?
Manufacturing and Distribution
Identifying the company's manufacturing locations
Sales and marketing facilities
Agreements
With whom has Braun reached agreements and what do they involve?
Key contracts awarded
Mergers and Acquisitions
Minority Divestments
Litigation
Key Corporate Events
The report was produced as part of Medical Device Companies Analysis (MDCA). For more information on MDCA, click here.
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