Braun Series 7 790cc Pulsonic Shaver System Review Released

Review of the Braun Series 7 790cc, a more advanced version of 760cc, has been released. The reviews declare it as the best deal in the market now as it provides the utility of clean shaving for presentable personality desirable to everyone. Shavers are facilitators for removal of unnecessary hair from the body without having to use scissors for them. Electric shavers have made it easier and quick cum hustle free to remove hairs that are unnecessary.



The Braun Series 7 is very sleek and stylish. It is very portable and easy to carry anywhere. As it is just 6.3 inches long, it can be placed in a pocket of any bag or brief case to carry it along on journeys as well. This ultra light 1.8 pounds heavy machine gives the closest shave possible about what many users of other models complain. The Braun Series 7 790cc can be set to custom settings to get the desired shave either close or the other. The battery of this shaver from Braun is long lasting but does not take long to charge. The 3.6 volts Li-ion battery ensures that the shaver does not stop while in the middle of use. A smart plug for charging comes along with the model.



The user friendly LCD display is very easy to read and the entire body is made silver to give premium performance. The Braun Series 7 790cc Pulsonic Shaver System has the ability to produce up to 10000 micro vibrations. This means that more hairs are cut and all of them are cut without pain in the first stroke. But for those who want to have a light beard, can set the micro vibrations according to that. Another reason why the shaver is being so well reviewed is that it can last for up to 6 years after purchase.



The flat lying hairs in the neck area are also made easier to remove with the help of this high performance shaver that has up to 130 movements per second. The shaver comes with a “clean and renew” system that can clean the device in no time. This new model has great adaptability with the skin and comes with so many features that reviewers term it as the best deal in the market of shavers. The 790cc shaver of Braun is deemed much better and effective than the previous 760cc version.



