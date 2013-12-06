Brava MD Introduces Proactive Hormone Balancing

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Hormone balancing is the adding to or taking away from naturally produced hormones in the body to achieve optimum health and physical performance. When it comes to how to balance hormones naturally, however, it is much more difficult to do than to simply introduce drugs into a patient's system. Furthermore, proactive methods of balancing hormones naturally are even rarer in today's drug-related medical treatment plans.



BravaMD helps doctors and patients balance hormones naturally and take the lead in natural ways to balance hormones from the first appearance of symptoms. Understanding how to naturally balance hormones is important if patient want to achieve long-lasting, real medical results.



While it is easy to simply toss medication at someone who is suffering from hypothyroidism, menopause or andropause symptoms or other hormone-related diseases or conditions, it is much harder to know how to balance hormones naturally and safely. BravaMD makes it much easier for doctors and patients to accomplish the goal of true, natural hormone balance and to recover health and vigor that they thought was lost forever.



Proactively addressing hormone loss or changes at the first sign of symptoms is the best way to avoid the illnesses associated with aging and hormone loss. Because BravaMD is biologically identical to the body's own hormones, it is safe to use in a pro-active medical plan to being hormone replacement early. This can actually prevent patients from ever having to suffer from loss of energy, poor health, fatigue and other symptoms that are common signs of age-related hormone loss.



BravaMD is one of the few methods that can be used pro-actively to treat hormone loss. Doctors across the country are excited about using BravaMD to avoid age-related issues in patients. BravaMD is available in formulations for women and men; information can be found at http://bravamd.com/for-women/ and http://bravamd.com/for-men/



About BravaMD

BravaMD is a great way to naturally balance hormones for both men and women. With natural hormone balancing substances that are biologically identical to the hormones produced by the body, BravaMD is able to help patients recover youth, vigor, stamina and good health in a remarkably short time period. Doctors are excited about the discovery of this new way to naturally balance all of the body's hormones through one easy treatment.



For More Information: http://www.bravamd.com



Contact:

Jim Phillips

BravaMD

(424) 888-4736

Jimphillips14@live.com

7611 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041