Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The online digital world lets readers everywhere browse through books like they are in a bookstore. The high-traffic presentation sharing destination at SlideShare.net has been selected by Tracy Falbe as her platform of choice for letting people look inside her books.



On June 4th, the author of 9 fantasy novels added a large excerpt from Savage Storm: Rys Rising Book II to SlideShare. The book excerpt presentation contains the first two chapters of the novel and totals about 6,300 words.



“Because this is the second book in the series, the stakes are already really high and the action is in progress,” Falbe explained. “I’m hoping this look inside will let readers see the dramatic scope of the Rys Rising series and get interested.”



About Savage Storm

When Onja enthralls the savage Chatapaka people of the remote north and unleashes their brutal hordes upon vulnerable Nufalese settlements, the militia is overwhelmed. Cruce Chenomet and his comrades struggle to save the fleeing settlers. Cruce quickly loses hope but keeps his courage as he confronts the savage storm.



The ebook of this novel is currently 30 percent off exclusively at Brave Luck Books that serves customers worldwide. The sale lasts through June 7th, so readers have time to assess the quality of the novel by reading the excerpt at SlideShare and purchase it on sale.



Presentations at SlideShare include a number of easy-to-use sharing tools that make it possible for content to gain viral distribution. People who want to share a presentation can put it on their social media channels, email it, or embed it as widget at their blog or website.



Falbe uses the presentations she makes at her own blog to showcase her books. And she includes them in other marketing activities.



“As an independent author I’m always looking for ways to market my books online. SlideShare has been a handy tool for reaching more people,” Falbe said.



All of her current presentations can be found at her SlideShare profile. The author plans to add more excerpts from other books, prepare presentations about research behind her projects, and share experiences from her writing life.