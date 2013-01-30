Brave New World: Convergence of Broadband, Location and Augmented Reality: ResearchMoz.us

ResearchMoz.us provides new market research report on " Brave New World: Convergence of Broadband, Location and Augmented Reality" .
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- The growing demand for mobile broadband services is driving an ever increasing number of commercial LTE network deployments. Location-based Service (LBS) applications depend on mobile positioning, Geography Information Systems (GIS), application middleware, application software, and support. Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world.
The convergence of broadband, location, and augmented reality represents an excellent opportunity for the entire wireless value chain as there is an opportunity for value-added service applications that leverage the unique aspects of all three technologies. By the end of 2016, revenue produced by the AR industry will total more than $600 billion. By 2014, approximately 864 million mobile phones will be AR-ready, and in excess of 100 million vehicles will come equipped with AR technology.
The use of AR with mobile phones has a lot of potential for the mobile commerce area. AR will make the shopping experience for the end user more educational, entertaining, and engaging. This research analyzes the use of AR applications in the mobile market arena with in depth analysis focused on the future of AR applications for marketing and advertising in mobile and wearable augmented reality devices. This report includes specific case studies and vision for the future market of mobile and wearable devices with AR applications in several industries.
Target Audience:
Mobile network operators
Research and development organizations
Mobile commerce application developers
Augmented reality application developers
Broadband wireless infrastructure providers
Location-based service application providers
Mobile marketing and advertising companies
