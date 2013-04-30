Braverman Eye Center Announces Wave-Front LASIK Surgery at Reasonable Price

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, one of the best lasik eye surgery centers in Florida, now offers Wave-Front Lasik Surgery in Miami as well as other places in Florida, at a very affordable price. Wavefront-Optimized LASIK surgery works as an excellent advancement in laser technology that is used by the surgeons at Braverman Eye Center to correct vision and other eye treatments.



This eye center is known for offering the best laser vision correction surgery in Florida. The other treatments this eye center offers include Lasik, Facial Fillers, Botox and many more. Patients can also get information about different eye diseases and consult with the doctors. The eye center also offers free Lasik screening.



Apart from Lasik treatment, the eye center also offers cataract eye surgery. The team of surgeons at this eye center is highly experienced and has treated many patients successfully. Patients can get updates about the eye center from its social media pages like Facebook, Twitter and Google+.



Talking about the cataract eye surgery, a representative of the eye center stated, “Here at the Braverman Eye Center, we specialize in small-incision cataract and implant surgery. This is the most advanced procedure presently being used in cataract surgery and the most effective technique available.”



He also said, “Your vision can often be restored to a near perfect level by removing the cataract and replacing it with a lens implant that allows you to see from far to near, like before you required glasses.”



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



To know more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/