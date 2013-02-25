Braverman Eye Center Experts in Cataract and Corneal Surgery Provide Complete Eye Care Solutions

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Lasik eye surgery in Florida has made an outstanding presence in the field of eye treatment. Advanced Lasik eye surgery in Fort Lauderdale, Lasik in Boca Raton and other areas of Florida have made proven to keep patients safe and confident, thereby erasing any concerns regarding patient safety. Today's Lasik techniques provided by Braverman Eye Center for surgery are the safest, most comfortable, accurate and highly predictable methods among all other surgical techniques.



The surgeons at Braverman Eye Center have treated many Ft. Lauderdale and Miami cataract surgery and Lasik patients. In addition to treating cataract patients, Braverman Eye Center surgeons have also been the choice of those who seek other surgical and medical treatment of eye diseases and laser vision correction. They are experts in Cataract and Corneal Surgery, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Eye Lid and Orbital Surgery, Laser Vision Correction for nearsightedness, farsightedness and Astigmatism, Permanent Eye Liner, and treatment for Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Vitreous Surgery and Neuro-ophthalmology.



The Spokesperson for the company stated “We have built our reputation on integrity and the highest standards of care. We provide high-quality eye care to patients throughout South Florida, primarily serving the eye care needs of patients in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Dania, Pembroke Pines Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise, Margate, Coral Springs, Pompano, Aventura, North Miami Beach, Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, North Miami and Miami, however we do see many patients from other surrounding communities in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County, Florida.”



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction lasik is done in their own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To know more visit: BravermanEyeCenter.com.