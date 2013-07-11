Braverman Eye Center Now Brings Lasik Treatment in Fort Lauderdale Area

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, an acclaimed Lasik eye surgery clinic, now brings Lasik in Fort Lauderdale to its patients. Their eye care surgical solution aims at reducing refractive errors and decreases the dependence on corrective eye wear like glasses and contact lenses.



They offer advanced Laser Vision Correction in Fort Lauderdale to help patients who are nearsighted, farsighted or have astigmatism. Moreover Dr. Braverman, owner of the Braverman Eye Center, is the best choice for eye treatments. He possesses vast experience with masterful skills and uses cutting-edge technology to cure patients. Similarly, all the doctors at the Braverman Eye Center are highly qualified and always involved in every pre-surgery step and operative laser procedures.



This Cataract facility is a leader in providing refractive Lensectomy and Laser Assisted Cataract Extraction Surgery. Cataract Surgery involves the removal of the eye's cloudy natural lens. It is usually dissolved using high frequency ultrasound through less than a three millimeter opening and an artificial lens is then implanted. This cataract surgery clinic in Florida offers special price ranges for all types of eye treatments. Patients can opt for the best eye treatment at the most affordable prices.



While elaborating about cataract surgery, a representative stated, “The surgery continues to improve with such recent developments as no-stitch surgery, topical anesthesia, surgical correction of astigmatism and new upgraded lens designs. It takes a few months for the eye to heal completely, but the patient is able to return to normal activity almost immediately after surgery and usually sees well within days.”



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



