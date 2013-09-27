Braverman Eye Center Now Expands Its Laser Vision Correction to Widest Service Area

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, a renowned Lasik eye surgery and a complete eye care center clinic now is expanding its laser vision correction to a wider service area. Apart from serving Hallandale Beach , Miami and Fort Lauderdale ,they now also serve patients from other surrounding communities in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County, Florida. With their quality work they have also developed a statewide, nationwide and international reputation and frequently see patients by other eye doctors and patients from around the world.



One of the spokespersons at Braverman Eye Center, while highlighting the Company's expansion stated “ We have built our reputation on integrity and the highest standards of care. We provide high quality eye care with our laser vision correction surgery to patients throughout South Florida, primarily serving the eye care needs of patients in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Dania, Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise, Margate, Coral Springs, Pompano, Aventura, North Miami Beach, Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, North Miami .”



Braverman Eye Center's Laser vision correction in Miami is quite successful, relieving the patient's from the burden of spectacles. Their surgical procedure is performed with an excimer laser to help patients, who are nearsighted, farsighted or those suffering from astigmatism. The procedure reduces refractive errors and decreases their dependence on corrective eye wear, including glasses and contact lenses ,which helps them to see the world through a different and improved angle.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



To know more, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/laservisioncorrection.asp



Contact Detail:

Braverman Eye Center

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009