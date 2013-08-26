Braverman Eye Center Now Introduces Laser Vision Correction in Fort Lauderdale for Patients

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, a renowned Lasik eye surgery clinic now offers Laser Vision Correction in Fort Lauderdale for patients. The technology used at the Braverman eye center has benefited many patients in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale.



This center provides Laser vision correction in Miami which is quite successful. This surgical procedure is performed with an excimer laser to help patients, who are nearsighted, farsighted or those suffering from astigmatism. It reduces refractive errors and decreases their dependence on corrective eye wear, including glasses and contact lenses.



A representative elaborating on Laser Vision Correction Lasik surgery stated, “Laser vision correction is a broad term used to describe a variety of laser procedures, including ASA (Advanced Surface Ablation ) PRK, PresbyPRK, LASIK and PresbyLASIK. All laser vision correction procedures are performed with an excimer laser, which is used to reshape the cornea, thereby correcting visual imperfections. However, they all differ in their procedure methods.”



The doctors handling Laser Vision Correction at this eye center are experts and take not more than 15 to 20 minutes to complete the whole procedure for both eyes, giving visible and permanent results within twenty four hours. This procedure has become quite popular as a solution for vision correction worldwide.



All doctors doing Laser Vision Correction Surgery at the Braverman Eye Center are highly skilled and experienced. They help patients with all types of treatments related to the eyes. If needed, patients can even opt for laser vision correction or the custom wavefront optimized Lasik treatment at this eye center.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/laservisioncorrection.asp



Contact Address - :

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

(954) 458-2112 (305) 374-8694