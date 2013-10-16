Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center now offers "all-laser" LASIK using the Ziemer Femto LDV Femtosecond Surgical Laser. This system permits Dr. Braverman to use a special laser to create the corneal flap required in LASIK surgery rather than using a microkeratome, which is a razor blade-like tool used in traditional LASIK.



One of the representatives at the Braverman Eye Center stated, “We, being a lasik specialist, use only the latest, most advanced technology. At our laser eye center of Miami as well as in other areas, we use the Wavefront-Optimized LASIK and hence utilize the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 excimer laser. This cutting-edge technology allows Dr. Braverman to take precise measurements of the patient's cornea and make minute corrections that result in greatly enhanced vision for his Miami / Ft. Lauderdale LASIK patients.



Lasik surgery Miami has been made easy and comfortable with the quality treatment that Braverman Eye Center provides. The Center treats people with LASIK and provides solutions for correcting nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism by way of laser eye surgery. Their renowned procedure has helped many Fort Lauderdale and Miami cataract patients regain their vision through their reliable cataract surgery.



With an aim to deliver quality services, the Braverman Eye Center offers LASIK and other refractive eye surgeries at prices that are competitive with other laser surgery centers.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



To know more, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com.



Contact :

Braverman Eye Center

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Email ID: DrBraverman@bravermaneyecenter.com