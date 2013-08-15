Braverman Eye Center Now Offers Lasik Eye Surgery in Fort Lauderdale to Patients

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, an acclaimed Lasik eye surgery clinic, now offers Lasik eye surgery in Fort Lauderdale to its patients. This eye care center provides all the required surgical solutions which can reduce refractive errors and decrease the dependence on corrective eye wear like glasses and contact lenses at quite affordable prices.



This Lasik surgery center in Fort Lauderdale utilizes Wavefront-Optimized treatments using the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 Laser, which has benefited many patients. They can treat each corneal fingerprint differently giving results which are usually much better than standard excimer laser treatments, giving better uncorrected vision postoperatively.



While elaborating further about Lasik in Miami, a representative stated, “Dr. Stanley Braverman has performed thousands of LASIK Vision Correction Procedures in South Florida, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami LASIK patients. We now have an Allegretto Wave Eye-Q 400 excimer laser in our office and do the LASIK procedure in our own humidity controlled operating room at the Braverman Eye Center.”



Braverman Eye Center offers the best Lasik in Fort Lauderdale. In fact, once the treatment is done, they reposition the corneal flap without the need for stitches. As a result, the focusing power of the cornea improves. Numerous patients, who have received treatment at the Braverman Eye Centre, now enjoy excellent vision without the use of glasses or contact lenses.



Apart from above, they offer advanced Laser Vision Correction to help patients who are nearsighted, farsighted or have astigmatism. A specialist like Dr. Braverman possesses vast experience and with masterful skills and cutting-edge technology provides the best care to the patients.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/lasik-miami-fort-lauderdale.asp



Contact Detail:

Contact Address - :

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

(954) 458-2112 (305) 374-8694