Braverman Eye Center Now Offers PresbyLasik for Correction from Both Near and Distance Sightedness

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center offers PresbyLasik, a new type of Lasik eye surgery, which helps in correction of both kinds of vision problems distance and near vision. It is an ideal solution for anyone who wants to have improved eyesight permanently. The hassle of wearing glasses and lenses can be removed permanently using this procedure.



This method of vision correction is applicable even to those candidates who were not able to get Lasik eye surgery. Elaborating more about this revolutionary treatment Dr. Braverman said,” this technique was developed by taking what Eye Surgeons already knew about how Lasik changes the shape of the front of the eye to eliminate glasses, and just modifying the techniques to be able to reduce or possibly eliminate the need for distance glasses, as well as reading glasses.”



There is no age at which people are too old to undergo Presby Lasik in Fort Lauderdale as the visual benefits offered are of great value regardless of the age. In this treatment, surgeon first uses a special Ziemer LDV femtosecond laser to create a thin layer of corneal tissue that can be folded back. After this has been done, another type of laser is used to reshape the underlying cornea. The corneal reshaping improves the focusing power of the cornea. No treatment can offer perfect solution to vision problems, Laser Vision Correction patients with mild to moderate prescriptions with or without astigmatism, do achieve 20/20 or better vision.



Many clients have taken benefit of this new technique and many are looking up to it for their treatment and Dr. Braverman's clinic, with years of experience, is amongst the best vision correction Lasik in Florida.



About The Braverman Eye Center

The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been here to serve the eye needs of the community since 1973. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients.



