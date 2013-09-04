Braverman Eye Center Now Treats Cataracts and Offers Cataract Surgery to Its Patients

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center, leading organization for Cataract Surgery in Miami, now treats cataracts and offers cataract surgery to its patients who are looking for a better vision without the hassle of glasses or lenses.



A cataract is a leading cause of vision loss which is generally observed in people age 55 or more. A cataract is formed when the natural lens of the eye, responsible for focusing light and producing sharp images become cloudy and hardens, resulting in a loss of visual function. It is not a predictable problem and it is also not uaually genetic, but is one of the first parts of the body to show the signs of aging. It is painless and may take years to cause vision problems to the person. There are a significant number of people who have vision problems due to cataract in Miami.



Talking about the benefits associated with laser Cataract surgery a representative from the eye center said, “Cataract Surgery is the removal of your cloudy natural lens and replacement with new clear synthetic lens. Your cloudy natural lens is usually dissolved using high frequency ultrasound through less than a 3 millimeter opening. An clear artificial lens is then implanted. The surgery continues to improve with such recent developments as no-stitch surgery, topical anesthesia, surgical correction of astigmatism and new upgraded lens implant designs.”



“It takes a few months for the eye to heal completely, but the patient is able to return to his normal life almost immediately after surgery and usually sees well within days.” He further added.



The cataract organization near Miami has helped thousands of patients suffering from cataract and has provided them with a better life and better vision. Dr. Braverman’s clinic, with years of experience, is amongst the best vision correction Lasik and cataract eye surgery center in Florida.



About Braverman Eye Center

The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been here to serve the eye needs of the community since 1973. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction Center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/cataract-surgery-procedures.asp



Braverman Eye Center

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009