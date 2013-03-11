Braverman Eye Center Offers a Free LASIK Screening - the First Step Towards Getting Rid of Those Glasses

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center offers high quality eye care serving the eye care needs of patients by virtue of the most efficient, professional and personal optometric and ophthalmologic care possible. Their eye care solutions have helped patients become much less dependent on glasses after surgery, with the vast majority of their patients never, or rarely, wearing distance glasses after surgery. They have built their reputation on integrity and the highest standards of care.



LASIK has become the most popular and successful vision correction procedure worldwide. It has remarkably decreased the dependency on glasses or contact lenses for many patients. Many Lasik patients from Fort Lauderdale, Florida have benefited from the technology used by the surgeons at the Braverman Eye Center. In addition to correcting nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism, the laser assisted cataract surgery at the Braverman Eye Center has also helped many patients regain their vision.



They also specialize in small-incision laser assisted cataract and implant surgery. This is the most advanced procedure presently being used in cataract eye surgery and the most effective technique available. Vision can often be restored to a near perfect level by removing the cataract and replacing it with a lens implant, allowing the patient to see from far to near, as before they required glasses. This micro-surgical technique can be performed on an out-patient basis, and most cataract patients return to an active routine the very next day.



The surgeons at the Braverman Eye Center are highly regarded as LASIK Miami providers. As leading South Florida LASIK and cataract surgeons, they keep the needs of their patients their foremost priority. Laser Vision Correction is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



About The Braverman Eye Center

The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been here to serve the eye needs of the community since 1973. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/.