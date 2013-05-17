Braverman Eye Center Offers All-Laser Lasik Special to Help Patients Save Money

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, one of the best Lasik eye surgery centers in Florida now offers the latest technology – all-Laser Lasik special. Patients can save at least $1,105 by opting for this all- laser--Lasik special offer. The regular price for Custom Bladeless Lasik is $3,000 per eye. This offer is valid till May 31, 2013.



The Lasik techniques and other surgical techniques offered by this Florida-based eye center are comfortable as well as safe. The Lasik surgery is done on the cornea by using a topical anesthetic in the form of an eye drop.



Along with Lasik eye surgery, the Braverman Eye Center is also known for offering the best treatment of laser vision correction. Talking about the eye treatments, a representative of the eye clinic stated, “We are a leader in South Florida in refractive Lensectomy and Cataract Surgery, teaching many other surgeons our techniques, and have treated over 2,000 patients using the upgraded Array, Rezoom and Restor multi-focal lens implants, which allow you to have far, intermediate and near vision after cataract or lensectomy surgery.”



The surgeons associated with this eye center have treated many patients who were suffering from eyesight problems. The surgeons of this eye center are veterans in treating many eye diseases that include Laser Cataract Surgery, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Eye Lid and Orbital Surgery, Corneal Surgery, Permanent Eye Liner, Laser Vision Correction for nearsightedness, farsightedness and Astigmatism, Vitreous Surgery and Neuro-ophthalmology, Retinal Detachment and treatment for Dry Eyes.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the -art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



To know more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/.