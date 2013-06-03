Braverman Eye Center Offers All Refractive Eye Surgeries at Competitive Prices

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center, offers state-of-art refractive eye surgeries all at competitive prices compared to all other Laser Eye Center of Miami and other areas. With Dr. Braverman's many years of experience and his knowledge on leading-edge surgical technology, all their Lasik patients at Fort Lauderdale and Miami have benefited a high rate of success and low complications rate.



One of the representatives at Braverman Eye Center stated, “Laser vision correction is a surgical procedure performed with an excimer laser to help patients who are nearsighted, farsighted or those with astigmatism, reduce refractive errors and decrease their dependence on corrective eye wear, including glasses and contact lenses. Laser vision correction is useful for treatment of myopia, myopia with astigmatism, hyperopia, hyperopia with astigmatism, or mixed astigmatism; and now, treatment patterns are available so that it can actually be used to treat presbyopia (the need for reading glasses).



With their compassionate staff, they have been able to deliver top-notch treatment and high-quality patient care and are even committed to patients' education. Their capability and enthusiasm and solutions to all patient's questions about LASIK and Laser Vision Correction in Fort Lauderdale, has made Braverman Eye Center a most respectable and famed Eye Center.



To bring the treatment of Lasik and Laser Vision Correction to everyone's doorstep, Braverman Eye Center has also taken the initiative of Care Credit facilitating help to the financially needy ones. Care Credit offers various plans, including 12-month no-interest financing and other options.



About the Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To know more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/