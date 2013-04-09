Braverman Eye Center Offers Free LASIK Screening to Its Patients

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center is now providing free LASIK screening to patients who need laser vision correction surgery. Patients can either fill out a contact form or book an appointment to take advantage of their free screening for LASIK in Boca Raton.



Over the years, LASIK has become to be considered the most successful vision correction process in the world. The team of doctors associated with this eye center help patients reduce their dependency on contact lenses and glasses.



The eye center enables its patients to get a complete cataract evaluation and is also known for providing the best cataract surgery.



Talking about cataract laser surgery, a representative of the eye center stated, “The surgeons of Braverman Eye Center have treated many Ft. Lauderdale and Miami cataract surgery and Lasik patients. In addition to treating cataracts patients, Braverman Eye Center surgeons have also been the choice of those who seek other surgical and medical treatment of eye diseases and laser vision correction.”



He also added, “We specialize in small-incision cataract and implant surgery. This is the most advanced procedure presently being used in cataract surgery and the most effective technique available. Your vision can often be restored to a near perfect level by removing the cataract and replacing it with a lens implant that allows you to see from far to near, like before you required glasses. This micro-surgical technique can be performed on an out-patient basis, and most Miami / Fort Lauderdale cataracts patients are ready to return to an active routine the very next day.”



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, the Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



