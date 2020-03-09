Braverman Eye Center Offers Presbyopic Lensectomy as an Alternative for LASIK Surgery

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The natural lens of the eyes starts to lose flexibility once a person passes a certain age. This lack of flexibility results in people having trouble switching from one focal point to another. For example, a person can have difficulty switching from objects at aa distance such as driving to objects that are close like reading. This condition is called presbyopia. If you have this condition, you have to wear a bifocal lens to see properly. A way to fix this condition is a surgery called Presbyopic Lensectomy.



Braverman Eye Center is a well-renowned eye center in Hollywood offering Presbyopic Lensectomy. The surgery is a great option for patients who are seeking LASIK surgery but aren't eligible for it. The team at the eye center tells you about each and every aspect of the surgery so you're well-informed before the surgery. During the surgery, Dr. Braverman replaces the natural lens of your eye with an acrylic high technology intra-ocular lens. These new lenses allow people to see both near and distant objects without the need for glasses.



Braverman Eye Center is a reputed name in South Florida for providing top-notch eye treatments. Dr. Stanley Braverman, the founder of this eye center, is committed to ensuring each patient receives the best possible care. In addition to Presbyopic Lensectomy, the center also offers other procedures including LASIK, cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid and orbital surgery, and much more.



Talking about their Presbyopic Lensectomy, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Lensectomy means the removal of the eye's natural lens that focuses the incoming and outgoing light rays. This natural lens is replaced with an acrylic high technology intra-ocular lens. This technology has been used around the world for many years and has recently become more accepted in the United States. It is a great treatment for patients who require not only distance glasses but near glasses as well."



About Braverman Eye Center

Braverman Eye Center has built its reputation on integrity and the highest standards of care. They provide high-quality eye care to patients throughout South Florida, primarily serving the eye care needs of patients in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, however, they do see many patients from other surrounding communities in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County, Florida. They pride themselves on providing the most efficient, professional and personal Optometric and Ophthalmologic care possible. They will do their best to honor one's trust by providing the valued care and respect that each individual patient deserves to receive.



