Braverman Eye Center Offers Wave-Front LASIK Surgery

Braverman Eye Center, the eye vision experts in Florida, offers Custom WaveFront Lasik Surgery in Miami as well as other locations in Florida. Wavefront-Optimized LASIK surgery represents a tremendous advance in laser technology that is being used in correcting vision and eye treatment.



A representative from the organization said, “Traditional LASIK attempts to replicate the vision obtainable with the best glasses and contact lenses, treating each eye with one overall prescription. But we know that the eye is not perfectly regular and that each spot on the eye actually requires its own particular prescription. Wavefront-Optimized treatment offers a solution to this problem. The results from Wave-Front LASIK surgery in vision surpass traditional LASIK, and offers vision far better than vision with glasses or contact lenses.”



“The treatment with Wavefront-Optimized LASIK is much more customized than with glasses, contact lenses, or traditional LASIK methods, and the level of vision obtained is more precise. Prior to surgery, a complete eye examination is performed, including special measurements of the thickness and curvature of the cornea. The patient then undergoes the custom wavefront LASIK procedure. Although results vary from patient to patient, with Wavefront-Optimized LASIK it is frequently possible to achieve 20/15 vision.”



The lasik eye surgery center offers 0% interest 12 month financing services to customers interested in this surgery and for that it has partnered with CareCredit. The organization has helped hundreds improve their vision and continues to provide their services to customers with the help of world-class facilities and doctors.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and they have helped thousands in South Florida and LASIK Miami and are one the best West Palm Beach LASIK centers. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



