Braverman Eye Center Performs Laser Vision Correction Procedures with an Excimer Laser to Treat Various Eye Refractive Errors

A leading LASIK specialist in Hallandale, Florida, Braverman Eye Center offers laser vision correction treatments that are performed using an excimer laser. These procedures can be critical in correcting a wide range of refractive errors including farsightedness, nearsightedness, and astigmatism. The center uses an Allegretto Eye-Q 400 Excimer laser which is more precise in its movement and accuracy compared to other lasers. During the procedure, the excimer laser is used to reshape the cornea, which in turn corrects any visual imperfections.



The procedures are carried out by a team of board-certified ophthalmologists who are Fellows of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. They provide patients with a quick and safe procedure that allows patients to return to their routine the very next day. The surgical process is done at its state-of-the-art center to ensure the patient's safety and comfort. If you want to fix the refractive errors in your eyes, you can visit Braverman Eye Center today.



Braverman Eye Center is one of the most recognized names in Florida for providing best-in-class surgical eye treatment with personalized care. The center is headed by Dr. Stanley Braverman who has been featured in many magazines for his pioneering work in the ophthalmology field. The center employs a team of board-certified ophthalmologists having many years of experience in the field. In addition to laser vision correction procedures, the center also offers Presbyopic Lensectomy, LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, and various other eye treatments. You can also rely on the center for free LASIK screenings.



Talking further about their laser vision correction procedures, one of the representatives from the center stated, "Laser vision correction is a surgical procedure performed with an excimer laser to help patients who are nearsighted, farsighted or those with astigmatism reduce refractive errors and decrease their dependence on corrective eye wear, including glasses and contact lenses. Laser vision correction is a broad term used to describe a variety of laser procedures, including ASA (Advanced Surface Ablation) PRK and LASIK."



Braverman Eye Center has built their reputation on integrity and the highest standards of care. They provide high quality eye care to patients throughout South Florida, primarily serving the eye care needs of patients in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, however, they do see many patients from other surrounding communities in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County, Florida. They pride themselves on providing the most efficient, professional and personal Optometric and Ophthalmologic care possible. They will do their best to honor one's trust by providing the valued care and respect that each individual patient deserves to receive.



