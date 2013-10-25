Braverman Eye Center, Providing Small-Incision Cataract and Implant Surgery with Modern Technical Equipments

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center, with years of expertise in LASIK and Cataract surgery now specializes in small-incision cataract and implant surgery. This is the most advanced procedure presently being used in cataract laser surgery and the most effective technique available.



One of the represntatives at the Braverman Eye Center stated, “The surgeons of Braverman Eye Center have treated many Ft. Lauderdale and Miami cataract eye surgery and Lasik patients. In addition to treating cataracts patients, Braverman Eye Center surgeons have also been the number one choice of those who seek other surgical and medical treatments for eye diseases and laser vision correction.”



Banking on their highly trained staff and helpful professionals, the Braverman Eye Center is committed to patient treatment and their education. The staff at the Braverman Eye Center is corporative and has many years of experience in vision correction and are capable, enthusiastic and readily available to answer all their patient’s questions regarding patient safety and treatment.



The Eye Center also offers CareCredit to help bring LASIK within reach of almost every patient who desires it. CareCredit offers various plans, including 12-month no-interest financing and other options.



The Company is proud to announce its expertise in Laser Assisted Cataract Extraction (LACE) surgery in Miami and also in corneal surgery, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Eye Lid and Orbital Surgery, Laser Vision Correction for nearsightedness, farsightedness and Astigmatism, Permanent Eye Liner, and treatment for Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Vitreous Surgery and Neuro-ophthalmology.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



To know more, please visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/cataract-surgery-procedures.asp.



Contact

Braverman Eye Center

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009