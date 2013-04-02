Braverman Eye Center, Recently on Pages of South Florida Sun Times

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Braverman Eye Center was recently in the news after treating a couple successfully with presby-LASIK. This renowned laser eye center of Miami is known for helping many patients get their vision corrected.



According to the report covered by the South Florida Sun Times, Dr. Stanley Braverman has recently helped a couple, Jose and Alma Berrios, regain their ability to drive, both day and night, and to read, without glasses.



After the successful laser vision correction, Alma Berrios said, “I'm very happy not to have to wear glasses. It took me awhile to figure out I did not need them anymore. I kept putting my finger on my nose to push them up. I feel very grateful. Both of us have recommended Dr. Braverman to friends.”



Recalling the treatment he received from Dr. Braverman, Jose, a Miami-Dade transit driver stated, “Dr. Braverman gave me a complete eye exam. Then he told me about Preby-Lasik and said I would be a good candidate. It is nice not to have to wear glasses anymore. I enjoy being able to see again.”



Patients suffering from weak vision issues can get in touch with this clinic to find the best eye doctors in West Palm Beach. The clinic has a team of doctors who are among the most highly experienced ophthalmologists in Florida.



Patients are encouraged to visit the LASIK website page of this eye center. There, they can gather information about how the Braverman Eye Center has helped many patients reduce their glasses or contact lense usage.



About the Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, the Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



