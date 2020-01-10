Braverman Eye Center Uses Latest Techniques and Procedures to Help People Lead a Cataract-Free Life

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- A leading eye center in South Florida, Braverman Eye Center provides cataract surgery using the most advanced procedures and effective techniques available. They specialize in small-incision cataract and Implant surgery. With their cataract surgery, people can restore their vision and get rid of glasses and contact lenses. So far, the eye care center have treated thousands of Ft. Lauderdale and Miami cataract surgery and Lasik patients, helping them to improve the quality of their life. Safe and cost-effective, their cataract surgery meets the industry defined standards and is sure to provide the best outcomes.



Braverman Eye Center has a team of highly skilled eye surgeons who take special care of each and every patient. They explain the entire surgical procedure beforehand to ensure that the clients are well-informed and completely at ease before making any decision. During the procedure, they dissolve the cloudy natural lens of the eye and replace it with an artificial lens. The cataract surgical techniques they use are aimed at achieving a better unaided visual acuity with rapid post-surgical recovery. After the surgery, the patients can return to normal activity almost immediately after the surgery is completed. Most of their patients who undergo cataract surgery can see well enough to drive or participate in sports-related activities without corrective lenses.



A representative of Braverman Eye Center talked more about their cataract surgery procedures, "Cataract Surgery is the removal of your cloudy natural lens. Your cloudy natural lens is usually dissolved using high frequency ultrasound through less than a 3-millimeter opening. An artificial lens is then implanted. The surgery continues to improve with such recent developments as no-stitch surgery, topical anesthesia, surgical correction of astigmatism and new upgraded lens designs. This micro-surgical technique can be performed on an out-patient basis, and most Miami / Fort Lauderdale cataracts patients are ready to return to an active routine the very next day."



Besides treating cataracts patients, Braverman Eye Center have also been the people's first choice for other surgical and medical treatment of eye diseases and laser vision correction. They are experts in cataract and corneal surgery, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Eye Lid and Orbital Surgery, Laser Vision Correction for nearsightedness, farsightedness and Astigmatism, Permanent Eye Liner, and treatment for Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Vitreous Surgery and Neuro-ophthalmology.



About Braverman Eye Center

