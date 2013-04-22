Braverman Eye Centre Offers Bladeless Eye Surgery

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center offers bladeless eye surgery to its patients. This organization has the high-tech Ziemer Femto LDV Femtosecond Surgical Laser, the first in Miami for refractive surgery. The organization is offering "all laser" LASIK in addition to a full array of other refractive procedures.



A representative from the organization said, “This new, ultra-fast femtosecond laser is the product of Swiss engineering from the Ziemer Group AG. The laser is used to create exquisitely smooth flaps, the first step in 'Bladeless All-Laser LASIK' eye surgery.”



“The LDV’s unique hand-held laser delivery system is much easier for surgeons to use – and much more comfortable for patients, who don’t have to be moved during the surgery between the table where the flap is created and the operating table where the Laser vision correction is performed,” he further added.



The Ziemer Femto LDV Femtosecond Surgical Laser has a much smaller two-micron laser spot size that creates less tissue disruption and smoother treatment areas. The laser is almost 1000 times faster than its predecessor and offers a bladeless eye surgery. The addition of this laser to the organization's available products ensures customers that the organization offers the latest and the best eye treatment services.



Prior to the surgery, customers can visit the organization’s online portal to book a free LASIK screening by just filling out an online form. The organization also offers cataract surgery, custom wavefront Lasik etc. to those customers suffering from vision problems.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center in Lauderdale and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, Epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser eye surgery center facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



To know more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/.