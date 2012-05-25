Braverman Eye Centre: Providing the Best LASIK Treatment

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- LASIK Surgery, commonly referred to as laser eye surgery, or laser Vision Correction, is a type of refractive surgery for treatment of vision problems. It was introduced in 1990 and has gained a staunch following. It is the most demanded method for regaining eyesight and eternally eliminating the use of corrective lenses. It has become a successful way of correcting myopia, astigmatism and hyperopia. Many people who have a refractive error are seeking out vision correction without the use of vision aids. LASIK is becoming more popular and more affordable and thereby freeing people from the use of contact lenses and glasses.



LASIK has become the most popular and successful vision correction procedure worldwide. LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) permanently changes the shape of the cornea. The procedure is performed by a LASIK specialist who has received specialized training beyond the level required for general ophthalmology. If you are thinking of LASIK surgery, you can benefit from the experience of a world-class LASIK specialist. The Braverman Eye Center has some of the best LASIK specialists who provide the best services to their patients. The team at Braverman Eye Center is recognized as leading LASIK surgery providers.



Laser vision correction LASIk is a surgical procedure performed with an excimer laser to help people who are near sighted, far sighted or those with astigmatism reduce refractive errors and decrease their dependency on corrective eye wear or contact lenses. Laser Vision Correction is used to describe a variety of laser procedures including ASA(Advanced SurfaceAblation), PRK(Photorefractive Keratectomy) and LASIK. Laser Vision Correction is the most well-known vision correction procedure. Braverman Eye Center provides the best LASIK Surgery in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, South Florida, Hollywood, Hallandale, and all of Dade and Broward County. They provide the most efficient, professional and personal Optometric and Ophthalmological care possible, as well as the best LASIK equipment available. They are committed to the good health of your eyes and have been established in South Florida for over forty years. They do All Laser Lasik using the most advanced Z-LASIK technology. In fact, Dr. Stanley Braverman has recently co-authored a book on Z-LASIK.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center has been here to serve the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida Lasik and Laser Vision correction center. Laser Vision Correction is done in our own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To know more visit http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/