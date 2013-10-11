Bravery: Raw & Heartfelt New Memoir Inspires Readers to Value Life's Journey of Faith, Hope and Love

Chilliwack, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Chilliwack, British Columbia – While everyone falls on tough times, few have experienced devastation like Kim Gemmell. However, in her compelling new book, Gemmell proves that the human spirit will always prevail over defeat.



‘Bravery: Our Journey of Faith, Hope & Love’ captures all that the author has lived through and shares it to the collective benefit of readers everywhere.



Synopsis:



Happy, peaceful lives can be swept up in a whirlwind of upheaval and disaster. Kim Gemmell knows this all too well after her quiet life spirals out of control when her second child, her son Avery, is born with a serious, life-threatening heart defect. Having a baby is supposed to be one of the most joyous experiences in a woman's life-but not this time, not for Kim.



Readers will be captivated by this rollercoaster ride Kim's life takes them on. One after another, devastating circumstances beyond Kim's control continue to bombard her and her family and test their will. Readers will be amazed by their strength and resiliency as they face a series of tragedies. Laughter and tears will fill their soul as they wrap themselves in this heartwarming true story.



Readers will be left with a better understanding of the power of the human spirit, and their heart will forever harbor a greater compassion and gratitude for their own lives.



As the author explains, her story is one that needs to be told.



“My life was suddenly submerged into an array of chaotic circumstances; each one is recounted to readers with no holds barred. Just when I thought things couldn’t get any worse something happened to provide hope and strengthen faith. Spiritual messages started arriving from my grandma in Heaven, and an acquaintance here on earth provided the only belief of an end to this Peril. I quickly learned a lot about hope and strength,” says Gemmell.



Continuing, “My story will educate and entertain all walks of life. Above all, people will come to understand that we as humans are stronger than we thought we ever could be. We see firsthand the ability to rise above great adversity and find a new appreciation for life. Whether our children are young or old, typical or special needs, my narrative promotes a deeper awareness of gratitude towards all life, and replenishes unconditional love that can sometimes get lost.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“Kim Gemmell writes a story that is truly inspirational. The story reveals a family that survives tragedy and loss with such strength and endurance and coming out of it all with the most positive of outlooks. Her writing is captivating as you follow her journey as her child fights for his life,” says Bonnie C, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Dr. Marianna Snyman was equally as impressed, adding, “I could not put this endearing book down! Please read with bulk size Kleenex! Thank you for sharing your journey Kim.”



With the book’s population expected to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Bravery: Our Journey of Faith, Hope & Love’, published by FriesenPress, is available now: http://amzn.to/GFrFAG.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.braverybook.com.



About Kim Gemmell

Kim Gemmell is an author, and an aspiring inspirational speaker. Through life’s journey she shares her trials and tribulations, included with some great triumphs along the way. Her story sends a message of humbled gratefulness accompanied with the power to rise above adversity with new found strength. She equips her readers to find the tools all possess, but perhaps don’t know they had, in order to live a wonderful life, even though it may not be perfect.



Kim’s will and determination inspires others to believe and have faith that no matter what hardships life may deliver, we should never give up on our dreams. In her own words, “We may not have a choice with the cards in life we are dealt, but there is always a choice on how we play them.”