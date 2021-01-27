Bray Media Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Ed-Tech/Social Platform

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Bray Media has proudly announced that it is reshaping the future of Career Learning with its all new Ed-Tech/Social Platform. The aim of this new platform by Bray Media is to empower young minority professionals to find and qualify for aspirational career opportunities. Moreover, to introduce this project to the world, the team of Bray Media has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are now welcoming generous support and backing. Founded by Alan Bray, this project is dedicated to serving the youth of undeserved communities.



"Bray Media takes great pride in providing Career Guidance, Career Development, and Job Opportunity to the talented youth, and this new platform is all about empowering minority professionals and underrepresented youth." Said Alan Bray, the Founder and CEO of Bray Media, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Alan Bray, this project will help the youth get access to the industry knowledge and skills, and it will become an international hotspot to inform, educate, and motivate youth about great career opportunities.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/braymediaproject/ed-tech-social-the-future-of-career-learning-bray-media and backers from around the world can contribute to this inspiring project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 131,800, and Bray Media is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Bray Media

Bray Media is an inspiring new educational technology and social platform started by Alan Bray. The US based platform has been founded with an aim to help mend the gap in minority professional employment and to help create a diverse, equitable workforce. Alan is currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter, welcoming backers from around the world to pledge and donate.



