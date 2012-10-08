Brazetek.com to Sell a New Type of Heat Exchangers

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Brazetek.com, leading online distributor of heat exchangers, has announced the addition of shell & tube heat exchangers to its already extensive product lineup. The new product line is identified as "ST Series" and is prominently featured on the company’s website alongside Brazetek brazed plate heat exchangers and Brazetek finned coil heat exchangers.



Shell & tube heat exchanger consists of a large vessel (Shell) with a bundle of tubes (Tube) incorporated into it. This heat exchanger type can be utilized in an array of residential, commercial, and industrial applications ranging from swimming pool heating in residential settings to industrial heat recovery uses. All ST Series models are fully welded, manufactured from grade 316L stainless steel and can be used with a variety of liquids both for heating and cooling purposes



Brazetek.com currently offers over 20 ST Series models with sizing capabilities ranging from 55,000 BTU to 1,200,000 BTU and connection sizes ranging from 3/4" to2-1/2". The statement issued by



Brazetek.com states that "We have introduced Brazetek ST Series heat exchangers mostly to a meet a large seasonal demand for quality and affordable means of swimming pool water heating. However, since ST series are designed for high flow rates with low pressure drop, they are also suitable for applications such as solar heating, snow melting and heat recovery."

The company’s statement also indicates that "Brazetek will continue to respond to our customer’s needs by further expanding current product offering and introducing new product lines."



Brazetek.com is the largest internet distributor of water to air, brazed plate, and shell & tube heat exchangers. The website’s product selection, competitive pricing and freeshipping option has made it an online destination of choice for residential, commercial, or industrial heat transfer solutionsn.



