"Brazil Agribusiness Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Brazil Agribusiness Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- BMI View: We have revised up again our forecast for corn production in 2011/12 on the back of strong yields for the country's second crop. We are slightly below consensus in our outlook for the soybean crop in 2012/13, as we believe a weaker-than-expected El Nino will present some downside risks to production. For sugar, our view for the harvest to pick up more strongly once weather concerns disappeared has played out very well, and we maintain our forecast for a recovery in output over the medium term. For livestock and dairy, we continue to see problems linked to heavy debt levels for the main companies in the sector, but we expect strong sales growth potential over our forecast period. For coffee, we expect exports to improve significantly in the coming months now that farmers have partially replenished stocks and that the latest estimates for the arabica crop this year are strong.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Forecasts
- Coffee production growth to 2015/16: 11.2% to 53.5mn tonnes. This growth will be driven by Brazil's continuing dominance in the export market as well as increased domestic consumption.
- Poultry consumption growth to 2015/16: 12.4% to 10.6mn tonnes. This gain will be underpinned by macroeconomic growth and the subsequent rise in per capita incomes, especially as chicken is the cheapest of the three meats we cover in our report and is often perceived as healthier.
- Soybean production growth to 2015/16: 22.6% to 92.5mn tonnes. We expect prices to stay supported on the back of a recovery in global demand, which will continue to provide farmers with incentives to invest in their soybean crop.
- 2012 real GDP growth: 1.8% (predicted to average 3.4% over 2011-2016). - Consumer price inflation: 5.5% average in 2012.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 2.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase to US$172.5bn in 2013, forecast to increase by an average of 2.0% annually between 2010/11 and 2015/16.
Industry Outlook
We have revised down slightly our forecast for the Brazilian 2012/13 coffee crop to 51.0mn bags (from a previous forecast of 55.0mn bags). However, this output will still be 17.1% higher than in 2011/12 and a 6.1% above the previous up-year in the country's production cycle. We forecast a production balance of 30.5mn bags in 2012/13, compared with 23.5mn bags in 2011/12 and 28.7mn bags in the previous upyear (2010/11). Expectations for this bumper crop from the world's largest coffee producer has weighed heavily on global prices, taking them 45.1% lower as of September 3 compared with May 2011.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- France Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Ukraine Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Algeria Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Italy Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Thailand Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Russia Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Pakistan Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Agribusiness Report Q4 2012