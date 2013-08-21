Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Brazil Autos Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Passenger car sales in Brazil increased 3.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first six months of 2013, to

1,325,850 units. This follows a 15.5% y-o-y decline in June, to 233,277 units. Passenger car sales spiked in

Q312 on the back of the introduction of the government's tax incentives. We do not expect to see similar

sales volumes in Q313, and believe the market will register negative growth in the next few months owing

to strong base effects. Over the full year, however, we maintain a bullish outlook, forecasting 5.8% growth

in 2013, as the government's recently extended tax breaks filter through to sales and private consumption

picks up over the remainder of the year.

Vehicle production in Brazil has increased 18.1% y-o-y in the first six months of 2013, to 1,856,805 units.

Much of this is on the back of a 17.6% y-o-y increase in passenger car production, to 1,408,094 units. BMI

forecasts a 15% increase in passenger car production in 2013 as government policy continues to bear fruit.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139670/brazil-autos-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###