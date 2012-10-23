"Brazil Beer Market Insights 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Brazil Beer Market Insights 2012"
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the Brazil beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Strategy is the word defining the current state of the Brazilian beer market, especially due to AmBev, which is now focusing on revenue increase after reaching its market share limit. Over the past three years the company has been raising its prices, testing elasticity and receiving good acceptance. Despite GDP levels falling below expectations and several economic implications, the Brazilian beer market continued in its growth path, increasing by just over 3%. The market was fuelled by several investments made by big players, added to by the acquisition of Schincariol by Kirin Group in the second half of the year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
As more and more Brazilians enter the labour market, on-premise channels are gaining importance and becoming highly strategic. As AmBev moved towards the premium segment, some gaps were left in the market, giving space to brands such as Itaipava, Kaiser and some renewed discount brands. These brands were given the chance to reposition themselves, though this did not involve growth of volumes since AmBev kept its share almost stable.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Brazil Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Brazil Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, superpremium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AMBEV, CERVEJARIA PETRÓPOLIS, FEMSA, SCHINCARIOL
