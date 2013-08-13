Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Brazil Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Brazil beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Brazil beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The southern regions of Brazil are the largest contributors towards market value growth and are an ideal target for new launches of specialty beers.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Local markets in north-eastern regions are growing because wealth inequalities have decreased appreciably over the last ten years. This has led to a rise in purchasing power and is crucial to the mainstream beer market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Brazil Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Brazil Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of the industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.



Key Market Issues

More and more consumers are now opting for premium lagers and specialty beers, which is particularly important for south-eastern regions with a strong European heritage.



Beer imports declined in 2012 after a sudden rise in 2011. Brazil's largest beer importer, the Netherlands, saw its volumes shrink by almost 16%, probably due to Heineken producing more of its product locally.



Exports towards major trade partners expanded, particularly Paraguay, Peru and Colombia.



Lagers hold 97% of the Brazilian beer market, with the north-eastern region seen as the most promising area for growth.



Key Highlights

The Heineken brand has continued to expand in 2012, benefitting from the growth of the Brazilian middle classes and the gradual shift towards premium lagers.



Although market leader AB-InBev still recorded a 3% rise in volumes during 2012, it was outperformed by challengers Brasil Kirin and Grupo Petropolis.



Refillable glass remained the dominant pack type in 2012, with 60cl the most popular size.



Final retail prices had no choice but to rise again in 2012 because of rampant inflation, tax increases and expanding costs in transportation and wages.



Companies Mentioned



AMBEV , CERVEJARIA PETRPOLIS , FEMSA , SCHINCARIOL



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139537/brazil-beer-market-insights-2013.html