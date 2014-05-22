Brazil Carbonated Soft Drinks - May 2014 Industry Size, Shares, Research Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Carbonated Soft Drinks - Brazil - May 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Brazilian consumers are still concerned about healthy attributes in CSDs, a demand that doesn’t seem to have been totally met by ‘zero calories’ drinks, since concerns about health are not just limited to calorie content. There are other ways that brands can meet demand for healthier products, such as the use of ‘natural’ ingredients. Companies can also make their drinks more appealing to Brazilian consumers by offering more on-the-go solutions and a wider variety and quality of flavored options, as well as improving the value-for-money image of high-quality products.



Table of Content

Introduction



Definitions



Abbreviations, currency and scales



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of CSDs, by value, 2008-18

Companies, brands, and innovation

Coca-Cola holds the number one spot in Brazil by a wide margin



Figure 2: Leading companies' sales share in the Brazil CSDs market, by value, 2011-12



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The consumer

“Regular” CSDs the most consumed ones in the category, especially in the South region



Figure 3: Frequency of consumption of CSDs, by segment, March 2014

Cola is the most popular flavor, but there are opportunities to explore different flavors for different regions



Figure 4: Flavors consumed, March 2014

CSDs sold in glass bottles are seen as having better taste by half of consumers



Figure 5: Attitudes and opinions about CSDs, March 2014

Sustainability, price, convenience, and healthy attributes are important to consumers of carbonated soft drinks



Figure 6: CSDs buying behavior, any agree, March 2014



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The Market – Key Issues

How can CSDs sold in glass bottles attract more AB consumers?

How can the low-calorie CSDs segment project an image of having better flavor?

Is it possible to combine on-the-go convenience with a low-price positioning?

How can higher-quality CSDs be perceived as good value for money?

Trend Application

Trend: Moral Brands

Trend: Transumers

Trend: The Big Issue



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