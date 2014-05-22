Brazil Carbonated Soft Drinks - May 2014 Industry Size, Shares, Research Trends

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Carbonated Soft Drinks - Brazil - May 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Carbonated Soft Drinks - Brazil - May 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.
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Brazilian consumers are still concerned about healthy attributes in CSDs, a demand that doesn’t seem to have been totally met by ‘zero calories’ drinks, since concerns about health are not just limited to calorie content. There are other ways that brands can meet demand for healthier products, such as the use of ‘natural’ ingredients. Companies can also make their drinks more appealing to Brazilian consumers by offering more on-the-go solutions and a wider variety and quality of flavored options, as well as improving the value-for-money image of high-quality products.
Table of Content
Introduction
Definitions
Abbreviations, currency and scales
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of CSDs, by value, 2008-18
Companies, brands, and innovation
Coca-Cola holds the number one spot in Brazil by a wide margin
Figure 2: Leading companies' sales share in the Brazil CSDs market, by value, 2011-12
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The consumer
“Regular” CSDs the most consumed ones in the category, especially in the South region
Figure 3: Frequency of consumption of CSDs, by segment, March 2014
Cola is the most popular flavor, but there are opportunities to explore different flavors for different regions
Figure 4: Flavors consumed, March 2014
CSDs sold in glass bottles are seen as having better taste by half of consumers
Figure 5: Attitudes and opinions about CSDs, March 2014
Sustainability, price, convenience, and healthy attributes are important to consumers of carbonated soft drinks
Figure 6: CSDs buying behavior, any agree, March 2014
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The Market – Key Issues
How can CSDs sold in glass bottles attract more AB consumers?
How can the low-calorie CSDs segment project an image of having better flavor?
Is it possible to combine on-the-go convenience with a low-price positioning?
How can higher-quality CSDs be perceived as good value for money?
Trend Application
Trend: Moral Brands
Trend: Transumers
Trend: The Big Issue
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