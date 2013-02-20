Brazil Freight Transport Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Brazil Freight Transport Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Brazil's freight transport sector continues to grow, and BMI is forecasting strong growth across all modes in 2013. This has attracted major international logistics companies as they look to gain exposure to this strong-growth market and take advantage of opportunities presented by the two major upcoming global sporting events to be held in Brazil - the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016. We caution, however, that there are significant risks to Brazil's macroeconomic and freight transport performance in the coming years, among them a potential drop off in domestic demand and questions over the country's freight transport infrastructure capabilities.
Key Industry Data
- Air freight tonnes to grow 8.7% in 2013 to reach 1.36mn tonnes. Over the medium term, to 2017, we predict that growth will average 8.5% a year.
- Air freight tonnes-km is set to grow 5.2% in 2013 to reach 1.16mn tonnes-km.
- Total tonnage throughput at the port of Santos to grow 8.0% in 2013 to reach 109.03mn tonnes. To 2017, we predict average annual growth of 9.0%.
- Rail freight tonnes to grow by 4.8% in 2013 to reach 554.03mn tonnes. To 2017, we predict average annual growth of 5.0%.
Key Industry Trends
SIA Cargo Links DFW To Brazil
BMI believes that a new freighter service launched between the US airport of Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Sao Paulo, Brazil, will bring upside potential to DFW's annual cargo throughput total. We believe there is significant potential for growth in the Latin country's air freight sector over the medium term, despite the fact that Latin American volumes have been recording a year-on-year (y-o-y) decline through the start of 2012.
Itajai Investment To Offset Macro Risk
BMI believes that the announcement by the Port of Itajai that it is to develop a new turning circle for larger vessels offers upside risk to our container throughput forecasts for the facility. This upside risk could be offset by the potential slowdown in imports as growth in household consumption is likely to take a hit in the coming years as Brazil's economic imbalances unwind. This has, however, been fed into our forecasts for some time.
Strikes Hit Ports Sector
BMI believes that the strikes at Brazilian ports that have been taking place through the summer of 2012 will have placed considerable pressure on operators, and could impact upon our throughput forecasts for the facilities in 2012. Although the bulk of the actions now appear to be over it will likely take some time before the effects of the strikes are fully dealt with.
