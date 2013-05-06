"Brazil Information Technology Report Q2 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Brazil Information Technology Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- We forecast Brazil IT market spending to reach BRL23.7bn in 2013, an increase of 10% from an estimated BRL48.8bn in 2012. Despite a slowdown in PC sales in 2012 and forecasts of a deceleration of economic growth in 2013, we believe a number of factors will converge to stimulate faster growth in the IT market in 2013. In the hardware market, the launch of Windows 8 and the arrival of higher performance price competitive tablets will boost sales. Meanwhile, software and IT services will continue to derive benefit from Brazil's hosting of the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup which is expected to drive billions of dollars of IT-related spending. Meanwhile, growing small and medium-sized interest in cloud computing will encourage more investment in data centres and IT services. Growth will slow slightly from 2014, but nonetheless remain robust as we forecast compound annual growth rate of 8.2% 2014-2017.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: BRL20.7bn in 2012 to BRL22.3bn in 2013; +7.7% in local currency terms. Growth will pick up in 2013 as new range of lower priced tablets become available while innovation based on Windows 8 and government procurement of notebooks and tablets for education will also boost sales.
Software Sales: BRL8.4bn in 2012 to BRL5.8bn in 2013; +12.6% in local currency terms. Our forecast is unchanged, with vendors reporting continued strong growth in enterprise software licence sales. Sales volumes will be maintained as software penetration rises among small and medium-sized enterprises looking to improve processes and make efficiency gains.
IT Services Sales: BRL19.7bn in 2012 to BRL22.0bn in 2013, +11.4% in US dollar terms. Cloud computing growth will be maintained as the national broadband plan extends coverage and improves quality of data services. Meanwhile, nascent machine-to-machine communications market shows signs of take-off, particularly in utilities and e-health verticals.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Brazil's score in our Q213 Risk/Reward Ratings for the IT sector is 61.8 out of 100. Brazil ranks fourth in our latest table, behind the US, Canada and Chile, and joint with Mexico.
