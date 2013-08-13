Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Brazil Infrastructure Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

This quarter we have revised down our outlook for Brazil's construction sector growth in 2013

considerably, to just 2.8% for the year, in response to weak Q1 data and a weak outlook for projects to

progress and tenders to move forward. We have also revised down 2014, although less drastically, to 4.2%,

growth will remain below potential in light of poor investor sentiment and unattractive broader macro

conditions, however we expect some take-up of concessions and final PAC II spending to boost the industry

versus 2013. Over the medium term, we maintain our outlook that growth will remain below potential until

improvements are made in the institutional, regulatory and financial environment.

Despite construction costs moving negative, the industry posted a contraction in real terms in Q1 2013,

indicating that the industry is struggling to recover from the weakness which has persisted since 2011.

Despite the second growth acceleration programme running since 2010, and despite investment into World

Cup infrastructure, growth has remained persistently low.



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