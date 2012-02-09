"Brazil Interior Products Market Opportunities and Future Growth Prospects" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Brazil Interior Products Market Opportunities and Future Growth Prospects" from BRICdata, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2012 -- The Brazilian interior products market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The market registered a CAGR of 2.66% during the review period to reach US$21,825.5 million in 2010. Despite a slowdown during the global economic crisis, the market recovered quickly in 2010; stable financial conditions, strong demographic growth, the rising middle class and the impact of upcoming sporting events such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup 2014 and the 2016 Olympic Games are driving the construction and housing sectors in Brazil, spurring demand for interior products in the country.
Increasing retail sales, particularly for contemporary furniture, tableware and decorative products, are a direct consequence of the changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income of Brazil's middle class, while the country's economic growth and the expansion of international retailers are expected to generate opportunities for exporters. During the review period, the number of nuclear families grew rapidly in Brazil. This growth is driving the demand for new housing products in the country, which is, in turn, driving the interior products market.
With the establishment of large urban areas, the Brazilian construction sector experienced unusual growth during the review period. Increasing urbanization and the impact of upcoming sporting events are also expected to influence the Brazilian hospitality, new housing, construction and house renovation sectors. This growth is also expected to drive demand for interior products to serve the large number of foreign tourists.
Key Highlights
- The interior products market in Brazil was valued at US$21,825.5 million in 2010.
- Consumer confidence returned swiftly with a decrease in the country's unemployment rate, and robust growth in the construction and housing sectors also led to an increase in demand for interior products during the review period.
- Brazil is a net importer of interior products, primarily from countries such as China and the US, and the country's open economy and large consumer base has kept the interior products market alive, even during the global financial crisis.
- Upcoming sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games are expected to drive the growth of the interior products market over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the interior products market in Brazil:
- It details historical values for the Brazilian interior products industry for 2006-2010, along with forecast figures for 2011-2015
- It provides supporting country-specific analysis on the overall market as well as individual values for the industry's key categories
- The report provides top-level analysis of the Brazilian interior products industry's production, trade, distribution, end-user and consumption dynamics
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Etel, Cecrisa SA, Bolis Ind. e Com. de Moveis Ltd, Brasil Post - Garden Pais. P. Pte Ltda, Fabrimar, Artefacto, Breton Actual, Lojas Americanas SA, City Lar, CasaShopping
