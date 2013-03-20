Brazil Metals Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Metals Report Q1 2013"
BMI View: Metal consumption growth in Brazil will be driven by the automotive, construction and infrastructure sectors in the coming years as investment under Brazil's Growth Acceleration Program is ramped up throughout 2013 and 2014. In particular, we highlight preparations to host the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. We foresee strong metals demand growth on the back of our forecast for 3.9% economic growth on average per annum from 2013 to 2017.
We believe metals demand should remain strong in the coming years. We forecast construction industry value to grow an average of 5.7% over the 2013-2017 period, and infrastructure industry value to average a heady 6.4% average annual growth during the same period. Though automotive production will not rise as quickly, we still forecast production to grow an average of 3.4% during this period. After a disappointing 2012, in which overall economic growth slowed and fixed asset investment stalled, we see activity picking up in 2013. We believe the government will maintain fiscal stimulus policies, namely tax cuts and spending, in the run up to the 2014 elections. Brazil will consume increasingly more of its domestically produced metals given these trends, providing an opportunity for companies to increase revenues and profits in the domestic market.
