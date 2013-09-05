Brazil Mining Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Mining Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Brazil's mining sector is poised for continued, though slower, growth as weaker foreign demand weighs on Brazilian exports. The country's large untapped reserves and relatively small mining sector relative to regional peers make it a compelling sector growth story and should continue to attract investment. Iron ore production will continue to be the main driver of mining sector investment, but we expect growth in several base metals, as well as gold, providing opportunities for mining companies and investors. Investments into infrastructure in advance of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics will not only help support demand for raw materials, but also enable more efficient transport of mineral resources through infrastructure investments.
We forecast that Brazil's mining industry growth will average 0.7% per annum in US dollar terms through our forecast period, reaching US$84.2bn in 2017. However, our 2013 forecast remains slightly below Brazil's 2012 mining industry value, due primarily to lower than average iron ore prices for the year. Given Brazil's status as the world's second largest iron ore producer, negative price trends for iron ore, which contributes approximately 85% of the country's total mining export value, have an outsized effect on the Brazilian mining sector. We forecast iron ore prices to average US$118/tonne in 2013 and US$104/tonne in 2014. Our below-consensus view on Chinese economic growth and belief that steel-intensive fixed asset investment will slow, as well as general weakness in demand growth both from China and the developed world, lead us to forecast modest industry growth. However, we still expect iron ore production growth to increase as new mines long in development come online and as firms remain reluctant to cut back existing production.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chile Mining Report Q3 2013
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- United States Mining Report Q3 2013
- China Mining Report Q3 2013
- Peru Mining Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Mining Report Q3 2013
- Russia Mining Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Mining Report Q3 2013
- Zambia Mining Report Q3 2013