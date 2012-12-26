Brazil Mining Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Brazil Mining Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- BMI View: Brazil's mining sector is poised for continued, though slower, growth as weaker foreign demand weighs on Brazilian exports. The country's large untapped reserves and relatively small mining sector relative to regional peers make it a compelling sector growth story and should continue to attract investment despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Iron ore production will be the key driver of mining sector investment, but we expect significant growth in several base metals as well, providing opportunities for mining companies and investors. Investments into infrastructure in advance of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics will not only help support demand for raw materials, but also enable more efficient transport of mineral resources.
Executive Summary
Brazil's mining sector is poised for a period of strong growth as domestic and foreign demand for mineral resources spurs investment. The sector remains relatively small as a percentage of GDP compared to regional mining peers such as Chile and Peru. However Brazil's large untapped reserves and generally favorable business environment make it a compelling sector growth story. Iron ore production will be the key driver of mining sector investment, but we expect significant growth in several base metals as well, providing opportunities for mining companies and investors. Investments into infrastructure in advance of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics will not only help support demand for raw materials, but also enable more efficient transport of mineral resources.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We forecast that Brazil's mining industry will contract in 2012, due primarily to lower than average iron ore prices for the year. We expect the industry's value to reach US$67.2bn in 2016, up from US$51.0bn in 2012. Our below consensus view on Chinese economic growth has caused us to revise our forecasts for iron ore production downward. This has reduced our growth forecasts for the sector as a whole with average annual industry value expected to increase 4.8% on average between 2012 and 2016.
Continued Growth In Iron Ore Production
Brazilian iron ore miner Vale will continue to dominate the mining industry well past our forecast period. The company's performance in 2011 supports our view that iron ore is driving sector growth. While the company has recently moderated its view towards sustained iron ore demand growth in China, the People's Republic will remain the world's largest steel producer in the coming years even as output growth slows. We expect China will be the largest importer of Brazilian iron ore for the foreseeable future. We have lowered our growth forecast for total iron ore output but see production rising to 482mnt (mn tonnes) by 2016, as companies bring multiple large projects online. We forecast average growth over our 2012-2016 forecast period to be 4.1% a year.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Namibia Mining Report Q4 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Peru Mining Report Q4 2012
- Chile Mining Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Mining Report Q4 2012
- Angola Mining Report Q4 2012
- United States Mining Report Q4 2012
- China Mining Report Q4 2012