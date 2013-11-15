"Brazil Mining Report Q4 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Brazil's mining sector will experience continued, though slower, growth as weaker foreign demand for iron ore and other base metals weighs on Brazilian exports. The country's large untapped reserves and relatively small mining sector relative to regional peers should ensure continued investment. Iron ore production will continue to be the main driver of mining sector investment, but we expect growth in several base metals, as well as gold, providing opportunities for mining companies and investors. Still, falling demand from China and still weak developed world growth will lead to muted growth over the next several years compared to the heady expansion of the past decade.
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