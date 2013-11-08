Brazil Oil & Gas Report Q4 2013 - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Brazil Oil & Gas Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- With several deepwater fields yet to come online in H2 2013, such as Papa Terra or Roncador 3, along with Frade's restart, we expect Brazil's crude production to rebound from its 2012 fall and flatline in early 2014. Further down the line, Petrobras' colossal pre-salt development plan will support this upward trend. Fields such a Lula, Iracema or Franco will boost crude output above 4mn barrels per day by 2020. Muted primary interest in the Brazil's first subsalt round is triggering doubts that the country's below-ground potential could be limited by associated above-ground risks. Thus, we expect the string of contractual terms and bidding fees imposed by ANP to be relaxed before the next pre-salt round expected in 2015. Finally, we continue to believe there is a risk that Brazil will become increasingly dependent on LNG imports in the coming years, as large international sporting events will require the country to leverage its gas power generation capacity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The key trends and developments in the Brazilian oil and gas sector are:
- Only 11 companies agreed to pay the US$1mn fee required to place bids on the Libra field auction in November 2013. This is much less than the 40 companies initially expected by ANP. While this is a sign that stringent regulation is likely to deter investors, we do not see this as a risk to our forecasts. Rather, it limits certain upside risks that could come from foreign international oil companies (IOCs) entering the market. We expect that ANP will review the pre-salt production sharing agreement before 2015.
- We maintain our long-term bullish outlook for Brazil's crude production. While fields such as Papa Terra and Roncador 3 will help the country's output to rebound in 2013, we believe that it will be subsalt developments such as the massive Lula or Franco fields that will contribute to the country's long-term outlook. We expect oil production to keep growing throughout the forecast period, from 2.2mn b/d in 2013 to more than 4.0mn b/d after 2020.
- We nonetheless outline that with a total of 39 FPSO and production units required by Petrobras to meet its production target, the country's timely resource development is likely to face delays. Stringent local content requirement is overwhelming Brazilian shipyards. Not only could Petrobras face delay due to the slow construction of its production units, but the company could also miss its target because some of the shipyards in question are yet to be completed.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Antrim Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- OAO Novatek Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Twin Butte Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- InterOil Exploration & Production ASA Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2012
- Pengrowth Energy Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Bankers Petroleum Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2012
- Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2012
- EQT Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Nexen Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2012
- Halcon Resources Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013