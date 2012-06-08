Brazil Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- BMI View: Brazil remains the most attractive emerging pharmaceutical market in the Americas due to its large population, strong consumer demand, increasing urbanisation and comparatively good drug regulatory environment. Many multinational pharmaceutical companies reported double digital growth during Q411. We expect foreign drugmakers to engage in more collaborations with local companies to capitalise on the rapid market growth and the government's incentives to promote the local industry.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: BRL42.88bn (US$25.60bn) in 2011 to BRL47.92bn (US$27.54bn) in 2012; +11.7% in local currency and +7.6% in US dollars. Forecast changed slightly from Q112.
- Healthcare: BRL346.51bn (US$206.87bn) in 2011 to BRL381.97bn (US$219.52bn) in 2012; +10.2% in local currency and +6.1% in US dollars. Forecast changed slightly from Q112.
- Medical devices: BRL7.83bn (US$4.68bn) in 2011 to BRL8.60bn (US$4.94bn) in 2012; +9.7% in local currency and +5.6% in US dollars. Forecast changed slightly from Q112.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings: BMI's average Pharmaceuticals Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) for the 17 Americas markets has fallen slightly to 50.1 out of 100 in Q212. Brazil's composite pharmaceutical rating is unchanged at 62.8 and the country is still fourth in the regional matrix.
Key Trends And Developments
- In January 2012, as part of the government's plan to boost the local healthcare industry, domestic medical equipment manufacturers and drugmakers are able to charge up to a 25% premium over foreign products on government purchases. This strategy will also allow the government to negotiate discounts with foreign producers, as well as encouraging them to manufacture in Brazil.
- In February 2012, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) established a new joint venture (JV) with Supera Farma Laboratorios, a Brazilian pharmaceutical company co-owned by Cristalia and Eurofarma. The deal will allow MSD to market, distribute and sell 30 innovative and branded generic medicines from the parent companies solely in the Brazilian retail sector. While the companies will continue to operate separately in Brazil, the new JV, which is 51% owned by MSD, will run independently, including its own sales force, but leverage the parent companies' infrastructure, including sales training and a leadership team. Merck & Co chief executive Kenneth Frazier said it 'is an important step in our strategy to grow our business in key markets and improve global access to our medicines and vaccines'.
- In January 2012, Sanofi Pasteur announced that Brazil chose to introduce its injectable polio vaccine to its national immunisation programme. The inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) will be administered through the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals of the Fundacao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz). Patients will receive two doses of the IPV followed by two of the oral polio vaccine (OPV).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Oman Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Turkey Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Belgium Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Italy Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Croatia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Netherlands Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Jordan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Egypt Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012
- Taiwan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012