Brazil Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures Market Outlook to 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- MarketOptimizer.org adds “Brazil Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures Outlook to 2020” report to its research database.



“Brazil Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures Outlook to 2020?, provides key procedures data on the Brazil Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market categories – Conventional Mitral Valve (Mitral Valve Re-repair, Mitral Valve Annuloplasty, Mitral Valve Repair, Mitral Valve Replacement and Mitral Valve Re-replacement) Procedures, Conventional Aortic Valve Replacement (Aortic Valve Replacement and Re-replacement Aortic Valve) Procedures, Conventional Aortic Valve Procedures and Transcatheter Heart Valve (TAVI) Procedures.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. Epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.marketoptimizer.org/brazil-prosthetic-heart-valve-procedures-outlook-to-2020.html .



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.



Scope

- Procedure volumes data for Prosthetic Heart Valve categories – Conventional Mitral Valve (Mitral Valve Re-repair, Mitral Valve Annuloplasty, Mitral Valve Repair , Mitral Valve Replacement and Mitral Valve Re-replacement) Procedures, Conventional Aortic Valve Replacement (Aortic Valve Replacement and Re-replacement Aortic Valve) Procedures, Conventional Aortic Valve Procedures and Transcatheter Heart Valve (TAVI) Procedures.

- Projections for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.



Reasons to buy

- Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.



Order a Purchase Copy of this report @ http://www.marketoptimizer.org/contacts/purchase?rname=7525 .



Table of Contents For This Report

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 3

2 Introduction 4

2.1 What Is This Report About? 4

2.2 Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures, Segmentation 4

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report 5

3 Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures, Brazil 6

3.1 Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures, Brazil, 2005-2012 6

3.2 Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures, Brazil, 2012-2020 8

3.2.1 Conventional Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures, Brazil, 2005-2012 10

3.2.2 Conventional Mitral Valve Procedures, Brazil, 2005-2012 12

3.2.3 Conventional Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures, Brazil, 2012-2020 14

3.2.4 Conventional Mitral Valve Procedures, Brazil, 2012-2020 16

4 Appendix 18

4.1 Research Methodology 19

4.1.1 Coverage 19

4.1.2 Secondary Research 19

4.1.3 Primary Research 20

4.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting 21

4.1.5 Company Share Analysis 24

4.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis 25

4.2 Expert Panel 25

4.3 GlobalData Consulting 26

4.4 Contact Us 26

4.5 Disclaimer 26



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