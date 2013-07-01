Rise of the 99%: Internet Revolution Manifesto @MakeRevNotWar

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The protests in Brazil, the largest in 20 years, and the latest leaks of highly sensitive classified information by NSA leaker Edward Snowden should come as no surprise says Mike Brockman, author of working paper titled “The Internet Revolution Manifesto – A Manifesto of the 99%, by the 99%, and for the 99%.”



57-year-old Mike Brockman has been studying cultural, scientific, economic, and technological evolutions for two decades. Throughout history, he explains, “successful cultural revolutions were always preceded by a manifesto with a well-defined vision and mission.”



The Internet Revolution Manifesto – A manifesto of the 99%, by the 99%, and for the 99%, often referred to as “the 7 habits of highly successful revolutionaries,” will provide a unified vision and mission for the cultural, scientific, economic, and technological 99% throughout the world.



An Executive Summary of the manifesto and research is available for $5 @ http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-internet-revolution-manifesto



Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter:



https://www.facebook.com/pages/Internet-Revolution-Manifesto/498367010223492

https://twitter.com/MakeRevNotWar



Mr. Brockman has just launched a crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com to finance a ready for prime time ebook version of his working paper, and a documentary on his research.



“Readers, he explains, will be utterly amazed to find out just how predictable the run up to the final showdown between the legions of 99%ers throughout the world and this generation’s 1%, big government, big business, and big media really is.



The sum of the actions of the hundreds of 99% movements taking place throughout the world, Mr. Brockman explains, ‘Will be greater than the 1% (Big Dictators, Big Government, Big Business, and Big Media), if, in the words of John Lennon ... they come together right now!



About Mike Brockman

Mike Brockman is the CEO of Square One Solutions, a Silicon Valley based firm that uses a patent-pending Economic and Business Process Optimization Engine (math, IQ), and creation myths (EQ) to help countries, industries, and companies optimize their investments in people, processes, and technologies through revolution.



Contact:

Mike Brockman

info@www-iii.com

430 N. Civic Dr.,

Walnut Creek, California

Ph. 925-963-8540