Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Brazil Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Brazil Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors

throughout Brazil in the context of the country's increasingly bearish outlook after years of growth. With a

focus on the principal cities of So Paolo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza, the report covers rental market

performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months, and examines how best to maximise

returns in the commercial real estate market while minimising investment risk.

In December 2012, BMI conducted its latest round of interviews with in-country sources on Brazil's

commercial real estate sector. The outlook for 2013 remains steadfast with broadly positive growth

registering on the majority of indicators, although economic headwinds are increasing. With the downside

risks growing, many analysts are becoming increasingly bearish towards the emerging market giant. BMI

remains above consensus with our Brazilian forecasts for economic fundamentals, and we believe that

infrastructure and construction will also perform well, although the sector will not be efficiently exploited to

its full potential. The outlook for real estate is similar: our H212 data revealed year-on-year growth across

all of the commercial sectors and cities surveyed; however, rental rates across the year have failed to

capitalise on the momentum, particularly in rental rates, demonstrated just a year earlier. The exception to

this lies in the fortunes of Fortaleza which, in line with its growing status as a commercial hub at the

epicentre of future sporting events, has registered significant growth.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139671/brazil-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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