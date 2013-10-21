Brazil Real Estate Report Q4 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Business research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Blessed with favourable demographics, a wealth of natural resources and a stable banking sector, long term potential continues to drive the commercial real estate market in Brazil. Nevertheless, consensus is becoming increasingly bearish towards the Brazilian Commercial Real Estate (CRE) markets as key fundamentals - such as the economy and construction sector - continue to underperform. In spite of these downside risks, we believe that the outlook for the CRE segment is still positive - particularly across the country's prime locations - with a wealth of opportunity across the office, retail and industrial segments.
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